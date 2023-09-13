David Brooks will be on Football Focus on Saturday and the Bournemouth midfielder says being made captain for last month's Carabao Cup win at Swansea was "a really nice touch".

"The captaincy was very unexpected," he said. "A few of the boys had a laugh beforehand as they had not really expected it either.

"To get made captain at any club is very special but when you think of the five years I have had here, it is a little bit extra special."

The 26-year-old marked the occasion with a goal and said his experiences in recovering from stage two Hodgkin's lymphoma has put things in perspective.

"When you look at the process you have to go through, you realise the most important thing in life is health," he added. "Before getting ill, I had 24 years of purely football.

"But that could be snatched away in an instant as you don't know what's going to happen. When I found out, for the next six months, football did not mean a single thing to me."

Brooks also scored for Wales in their 2-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday and the full interview will be broadcast on BBC One from 12:00 BST on Saturday.