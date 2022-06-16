Italian football expert James Horncastle says Romelu Lukaku should never have left Inter Milan to re-join Chelsea.

The Belgium striker returned to Stamford Bridge last summer for £97.5m, but is heavily linked with a return to Inter on loan.

Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Lukaku has been the driving force behind a return to Serie A: "It’s been Lukaku driven. He made it very clear in that interview he gave.

"I think the subtext of that was that leaving Inter wasn’t his decision, it was because of the financial stresses and strains that the club was under at that time.

"That makes the prospect of them taking him on loan having sold him only a year ago for £115m quite remarkable really.

"There were murals of Lukaku, he was voted the best player in Serie A in a year when Ronaldo was the top scorer, that’s how good he was. He led the team, he was the face of the team that won the title for the first time in 11 years.

"It’s clear that he felt he played his best football at Inter, that they understood him, that he understood them. He should never have left. The circumstances of his departure played on his mind a lot and left him confused.

"It’s been an odd one because as much as people have doubted Lukaku and asked if he is a world-class striker and in the top 10 best strikers in the world, let’s not forget that prior to leaving for Inter three or four years ago he had already scored 150 goals in the Premier League. Scoring goals in England hasn’t been a problem for him, I just think it has been about the fit and the circumstances around his departure in the first place."

Hear more from 42'30 on BBC Sounds