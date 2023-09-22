Howe confirmed that Joe Wilock and Joelinton are both still unavailable, while they have to "manage" Callum Wilson's workload in training to give him the "best chance of staying fit all season".

Howe felt it "has not been underestimated" by the club how good the result against AC Milan was on Tuesday and believes his side "showed great mental resilience" and put in "a resolute display".

Playing in the Champions League was "an amazing moment" for his players: "Some of them will have played in it before and have that experience, but for those that haven't that would have been a dream to get to that level. It will be a massive milestone for a lot of players."

Asked how Sandro Tonali has handled playing against his former club, Howe said: "It would have been an emotional game and an emotional night. I think he handled himself really well and he is probably pleased the game is out of the way so he can focus on the rest of the season with us."

On the impact of the game for this weekend: "You can't measure what emotionally that game has taken out of the players. Physically you can, but can't mentally, so we have to deal with that."

On the "difficult" challenge of facing Sheffield United: "A good team, a direct team that will ask us questions physically. They have got good athleticism, can counter attack and are good at set pieces. They have got a lot of areas in their team that can hurt us if we're not right."