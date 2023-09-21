Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Aston Villa's surge to European football last season was completed as another side in claret and blue were on the final charge to their own moment of continental glory.

West Ham's victory in the Europa Conference League serves as an enticement for what is possible if you take this competition - ostensibly Europe's third-tier event - seriously.

And if anyone knows the joys European success can bring to a club unlikely to challenge for league titles domestically it is Villa boss Unai Emery, who led Sevilla to Europa League triumphs three seasons running before subsequently winning it with Villarreal.

The Spaniard will be concerned, though, at just how shaky Villa looked at the back in this - something that has already cost them some heavy defeats in away games of their league campaign this season.

Five changes were made to the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend but only Duran furthered his cause for inclusion.

At the other end, Chambers and debutant Clement Lenglet looked nervy and were slow to react to the threats Legia posed on the break.

Digne has been a regular this season and scored on the night, but his vulnerability at left-back suggests Alex Moreno could make a return to the side after recovering from injury.

It was not a game midfielder Youri Tielemans will add to his scrapbook either.

In broader terms, what the result demonstrates, as West Ham found last year, is that unfamiliar sides from smaller leagues in Europe are not to be underestimated. Legia were disciplined, savvy and packed a potent punch going forward.

This group may have looked like a breeze to some, but Villa now have work to do to prove their European credentials again.