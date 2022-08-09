Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Brighton held their annual Fans' Forum on Thursday night, allowing supporters to ask anything they like to Graham Potter and chief executive Paul Barber.

There were two standout moments from the evening. The first was provided by Dave, a season ticket holder who had written and proceeded to spend five minutes reading a poem berating the club for introducing a £2.50 booking fee for printing tickets at home this season.

It sounds too far fetched to be true, but I am not making this up... you really do have to pay to use your own ink and paper to print a barcode to get into the Amex. Potter seemed to really enjoy the poem, clapping and giggling like a schoolgirl at the end. Barber, less so.

The second moment came when Potter was asked what he would consider a successful 2022-23 season. His answer was fascinating and highlighted how in touch he is with supporters.

To paraphrase, Potter told the audience that whilst finishing a record breaking ninth in 2021-22 was nice, his overriding memories would not be of entering the Albion history books, but of days like beating Manchester United 4-0 and winning away at Arsenal and Spurs.

A successful season for Potter would be creating more memories that last a lifetime. Which, when you support a Premier League club with nowhere near the financial might to challenge the "Big Six", is ultimately what football is all about.

So far, so good for Potter on his mission. Sunday saw Brighton win a game away against Manchester United for the first time in their 121-year existence. Erik Ten Hag was left tearing his hair out, his side outplayed and out-thought.