Everton 1-0 Leeds: Analysis

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez at Goodison Park:

It was dubbed a relegation six-pointer beforehand and Everton came away with all the points against Leeds to boost their chances of remaining in the top flight come the end of the campaign.

The Sean Dyche era saw a dream start with victory over Arsenal and, although they were beaten by Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Monday, Everton returned to winning ways following a sequence of 12 defeats in 16 games.

Captain Seamus Coleman set Goodison rocking with a fortunate 64th-minute winner, latching on to Alex Iwobi's pass down the right flank and, as Meslier moved to anticipate a cross, the ball flew into the net.

For Leeds, a wretched run at Goodison was stretched to one win in 16 games and they have now failed to score in 11 of 15 visits to the ground.

Leeds announced during the week that Skubala will remain in charge for the "upcoming games" but after bottom side Southampton's shock 1-0 win at Chelsea, Leeds hover just a point and a place off the root of the table.