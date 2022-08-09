Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join semi-professional club Mandurah City in Australia's third tier.

The 31-year-old, who has been capped 22 times for Scotland, will play in their last two home games of the league season...and is one of their biggest ever signings.

A club statement stated the signifcance of Griffith's signing: "Leigh is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings in not only Mandurah’s history, but one of the biggest in Australian NPL & State League football history.

With Mandurah City President Nigel Mann adding: “It sums up where the club is currently at and the hard work we have put in over the years."

Where has this come from you may be wondering? He's off to play for a side managed by former Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and St Mirren forward John Baird.