Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Any Hibs manager that loses two Edinburgh derbies in a month would be under pressure, let alone losing 6-0 on aggregate.

But Johnson's side have responded brilliantly, racking up a 6-0 win of their own and edging out a really scrappy game against St Mirren.

That's something that no side apart from Motherwell - on the opening day of the season - have managed to do this season, and the feat should not be overlooked.

They had to show grit and spirit to grind out this win, and they are finally starting to show it. Few would have predicted they had it in them.