'Squad is weaker after shocking transfer window'

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

As we exit the transfer window it would be fair to say there is anger among Killie fans with plenty justification.

We have had a shocking transfer window and the squad is clearly weaker from when the window opened a month ago.

Our relegation two years ago was on the back of some very poor decision-making both at management and boardroom level allied to very poor recruitment.

We risk doing the same again so it would be nice if the club could explain to fans the reasoning behind the latest raft of decisions.