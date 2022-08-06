Ryan Kent is not fit enough to make Rangers' squad for Saturday's meeting with Kilmarnock but manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hoping to have the winger back in time for Tuesday's meeting with Union Saint Gilloise.

Rangers trail the Belgian side 2-0 going into the Champions League third qualifying round second leg in Glasgow.

"Ryan, it came too early today," Van Bronckhorst told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"We are pushing hard to get him ready for Tuesday."