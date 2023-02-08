Celtic confident Postecoglou is happy and committed - gossip

Celtic remain confident Ange Postecoglou will not leave them in the lurch for Leeds United despite mounting speculation that the manager's name has made it onto an Elland Road shortlist. (Daily Record)

Leeds United admire the work Ange Postecoglou has done at Celtic and could test the water with an approach as they seek a replacement for Jesse Marsch. (Scottish Sun)

Getty Images