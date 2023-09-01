Luton Town manager Rob Edwards to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a different game. We knew it was going to be a different game with different opposition. We have come up against teams that are heavily possession-based and dominant. We knew it was going to be difficult and we'd see more of the ball tonight, but I have seen progression. We created some good chances that we have got to be able to take. I am really disappointed that we haven't taken anything from the game.

"[We've shown] that we can compete. I want to give these amazing supporters some points to cheer about. That game should not have gotten away from us. It was their first experience of the Premier League at Kenilworth Road as well. Both boxes have been our undoing tonight."

On the late handball shout against James Ward-Prowse: "I was hearing a lot of noise about it before we came in. If we are on the wrong end of a decision I will be very disappointed as those are huge for us. But I can't stand here and blame it."

Edwards spoke about the importance of "togetherness" this season: "It is a united club at the moment and that's going to play into our hands this year, no doubt about it. There is going to be the battle we will be in and not all teams will have what we have, together[ness]."