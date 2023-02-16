West Ham striker Michael Antonio was very impressed with Chelsea's array of new signings after seeing them first hand last weekend.

On-loan Joao Felix scored Chelsea's goal, while British record signing Enzo Fernandez patrolled the midfield and Mykhailo Mudryk threatened down the left.

"Mudryk is very sharp - I haven't seen people run like that guy," Antonio said on the Footballer's Football podcast. "Then Fernandez was very composed. He keeps it ticking and then sprays it.

"As for Felix - he's a player. He was running the game and everything went through him."

There is no option for Chelsea to buy Felix when his loan deal from Atletico Madrid expires in the summer but on the evidence of his first two performances, Antonio and Newcastle striker Wilson believe they will be considering it.

"Surely Chelsea will want him, but his stock will go through the roof if he's controlling everything," Wilson said. "I'm sure they will be working on it until the end of the season."

"He reminds me of Eden Hazard when he was at Chelsea," added Antonio. "He has already shown his quality."

