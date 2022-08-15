We asked you for your thoughts after Leeds drew 2-2 with Southampton at St Mary's.

Here are some of your comments:

Malcom: So many of the goals we concede stem from shocking marking and tackling on the Leeds defensive left. We desperately need a class left-back, a specialist who can defend and overlap with Harrison. Junior Firpo is not the answer. Really surprised this defensive gap has not been high on the priority list for the summer recruitment.

David: Very disappointed at only coming away with a point. I heard the commentators stating the Southampton changes and change of formation. Why didn't Marsch see this and make changes to counteract this?

Johnster: Rodrigo showing how good he is. No excuse for losing a two-goal lead. Naive of Marsch in his use of the bench. A new striker is still desperately needed. Four points from two games is a great return, but it should have been six.

Andrew: We still need to improve defensively and see the game out with better game management. Manager needs to take responsibility for this.

Mark: Two points wasted with poor timing of substitutes. But looking good and how good is it when subs actually arrive and they are recognised first-team regulars. Sad to see Patrick Bamford come off injured. We are better when he’s on the pitch.

John: Marsch has blotted his copybook. Klich and Forshaw should have been on at the drinks break, with possibly Hjelde for Struijk, to save the tired runners. Mismanaged the heat badly.