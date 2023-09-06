What do the stats say about Hibs' league season so far?

The good news is Hibs have been sharp in front of goal, In fact, they are the Premiership's top scorers so far having netted seven in four games.

Factor in that their expected goals (XG) is just 4.3 and the Easter Road men have been finishing with aplomb. Their shot conversion rate of 15.2% is bettered only by one side - St Mirren.

And pacy forwards Martin Boyle and Elie Youan have left the rest of the league trailing by each completing 11 successful dribbles.

However, at the other end of the pitch Hibs have been far less dependable. They have faced 14 shots on target and conceded a league-high eight goals, with their XG against of 4.8 suggesting they've been handing out gifts.

This is backed up by the fact they've had two errors leading to goals. Again, an unwanted league high.

Stability has been clearly lacking at Easter Road, with manager Lee Johnson jettisoned after the club's poor start to the season and the club currently 10th after interim boss David Gray oversaw victory at Pittodrie.

A busy schedule at home and in Europe didn't help, but Hibs have struggled to field a settled line-up - their 15 starting XI changes is the most in the league and their 23 players used so far is a joint high with Celtic.