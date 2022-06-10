Keita ignites Afcon qualifier for Guinea
- Published
Naby Keita inspired Guinea to their first win of Africa Cup of Nations qualification with a stoppage-time winner against Malawi.
The Liverpool midfielder found the net with a powerful shot in injury time to ensure Group D of qualification has all four teams locked together on three points.
Keita had also featured in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Egypt (pictured above).
In the Nations League, Diogo Jota played for Portugal as they beat Czech Republic and Kostas Tsimikas helped Greece to a 3-0 win over Cyprus.
Teenager Conor Bradley made his third appearance for Northern Ireland in their defeat in Kosovo.