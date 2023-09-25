Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has compared Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez to Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp, after his standout performance against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Speaking on Match of the Day, he said: "He reminds me of Bergkamp because he starts as a striker and he just sort of wanders into that [midfield] position, and you're wondering who is going to pick him up.

"They haven't missed De Bruyne, which is massive credit to him. It's his intelligence of movement really, when he wanders into that little spot [in the midfield]. He's always looking for that little space, he's always available, and they'll always find him.

"He's always on the half-turn, ready just to go forward and look for the big man up top. He stretches the backline.

"He will drift out wide, as De Bruyne does occasionally, which draws in the full-back and opens up the space for other players to run into.

"He's a wonderful purchase, a great talent, and a World Cup winner. He's got everything ahead of him."

