It is going to be one of those seasons for Luton when small wins can be celebrated, whilst also drawing regret they weren't big ones.

This latest effort can be looked at both ways.

They were the better team against Wolves. They had more possession, more shots and created the better chances - against a team with 10 men for the majority of the game.

They also secured their first top flight point since 1992.

On the flip side, Luton's goal was a penalty and it should have been more.

Onto Everton and Burnley.