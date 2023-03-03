Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham has been urged to reject a switch to Liverpool. The Reds could face competition from Real Madrid for his signature but will evaluate the futures of Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, before committing to a move. (Diario AS, via Mirror, external)

Jurgen Klopp's side will be frontrunners in the race to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount this summer, if the 24-year-old is unable to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Mail, external)

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are hoping to sign Naby Keita when his contract expires this summer and have already held encouraging talks with his representatives. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian, external)

