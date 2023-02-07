J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

If any other manager was in charge of this current Liverpool side, you'd say he'd lost the dressing room and should lose his job.

That's how feeble the defensive performance was against Wolves on Saturday in the 3-0 defeat that featured the most embarrassing 12 minutes of a confusing, humiliating Liverpool season.

But Jurgen Klopp, despite looking worn out and irritable post-match, declared he was “absolutely” the right person to turn it around.

Liverpool should replace everyone in off-field roles and all of the players before they consider sacking Klopp. He is the most important person at the club and the one who has quite literally won it all - and on a comparatively shoestring budget.

It would be a travesty if Klopp left and then someone else was given the money to fund a rebuild this summer. If anything, the recent performances just reiterate the need to offload most of Klopp's loyal servants at the next possible opportunity. New centre-backs and midfielders are an absolute necessity.

For now, Liverpool fans will continue to show Klopp, our greatest modern manager, all the support he deserves and try to make it to the end of the season in one piece.