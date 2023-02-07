N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

I was preparing to pen my column all about yet another unsuccessful trip to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Not only did City fail to score there for the fifth time, they lost and could not close the gap on Arsenal.

Then the news came through that, after a four-year investigation, the Premier League had charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules.

Judging by City’s response, they will be robust in their defence of the charges. The club statement said they were surprised and are supported by a body of irrefutable evidence so will welcome the independent commission.

Many fans of other clubs, together with some pundits and commentators, seem to have already come to the conclusion that City are guilty until proven innocent. I and most City fans would rather wait to find out the outcome of the case.

If it is proved that City had broken the rules then, of course, the club should be punished. I suspect it is going to be a drawn-out legal process that will take many years to conclude.

By the time we know the result of the independent commission, maybe City will have scored a goal away at Spurs!