Fulham head coach Marco Silva has claimed he was informed Brentford were wrongfully awarded a penalty during his side's defeat last Saturday.

Tim Ream was show a second yellow card by referee Darren Bond for his challenge on Yoane Wissa in the box before Bryan Mbeumo went onto to score from the spot.

According to the PA news agency, it is understood the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has discussed the incident with Fulham, while Silva has claimed he was informed it should not have been a spot-kick.

"Last week the penalty was a clear and obvious mistake and we had to play with 10 men," Silva said in his pre-match news conference.

"To be clear with this expression I knew after the match when I saw the images [it was not a penalty], [and] during the week we got feedback from people in charge that it was not a penalty at all.

"I don't need this from them really because I can see it with my eyes that it was clear but the referee saw different and the VAR saw the same because the decision from the referee was upheld."