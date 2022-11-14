Gunners duo selected by Garth
Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the league to five points with a win at Wolves and two players grabbed Garth Crooks' attention to make his team of the week.
Gabriel
Last week it was William Saliba who received the plaudits for an excellent performance against Chelsea. However, against Wolves, the Frenchman looked a little vulnerable and needed Gabriel to get him out of one or two rather tricky situations.
It's always a good sign that, when one player is having a difficult time, his partner can raise his game and fill the void. Quite apart from Gabriel's performance, Arsenal's defensive line-up is the real strength behind their success.
Martin Odegaard
The more I see this player the more I like him. Cool under pressure, never over-celebrates and, dare I say it, brings a touch of elegance to an Arsenal side that is showing more class than I'm used to seeing from the Gunners.
It would seem goals, clean sheets and a touch of sophistication in midfield from Martin Odegaard are combining to keep Arsenal top of the table.