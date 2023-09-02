Analysis - Brighton 3-1 Newcastle
- Published
Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport
Evan Ferguson, what a player. The 18-year-old Brighton striker blew Newcastle away to boost their hopes of yet another a really special season.
What can Albion achieve? Who knows yet - but three wins out of four is a very promising start.
Ferguson, though, is more than promising. He's already a deadly Premier League striker.
Four shots, all on target, three goals. No messing round.
Brighton were up against last season's other overarchievers Newcastle, a team in this season's Champions League.
And Albion were much better than them.
Billy Gilmour looked great, so did Kaoru Mitoma.