Marco Silva says his side will learn the lessons from previous relegation campaigns as he aims to avoid another single-season stay in the top flight for Fulham.

"All of us as a team, as a club will [address] it," he said to suggestions of the Cottagers being a yo-yo club.

"All the moments we have in our lives, if you have the capacity to learn, that is the first step. Keep the good things, learn from the not-so-good.

"That's what we're doing."

Central to Fulham's title-winning campaign last season were the goals of Aleksandar Mitrovic and the stellar breakthrough of Fabio Carvalho.

Both may play tomorrow but the latter will be lining up for opponents Liverpool.

"It's tough seeing them go so early to another club," Silva said of Carvalho and fellow academy graduate Harvey Elliott. "We're Fulham FC, we should keep them here.

"And Mitrovic, the pre-season that he did over the last five weeks was much better than last season.

"He's working really hard doing his maximum to do what I'm asking him. He has the ability to [score goals in the Premier League], no doubt about it."