'Things have started to click' - Middleton

Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton feels the squad have come together on and off the park during the mid-season break and will show their determination to get off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

United went into the World Cup interval three points adrift at the foot of the table but Middleton believes the time to reset could be pivotal and is eager to get back into action against Livingston on Saturday.

“Everyone has come together," said the 22-year-old. "We have had a good few weeks of training. It’s been really intense, we have done a lot of football in the morning and hard work in the afternoon with the running.

“I think everyone has really stuck together well on that. It is character-building, team-building, getting through it together.

“There’s no team that’s more desperate in the league to turn things round and I think that will really push us forward. There is a real determination, you see it every day in training.

“I think the levels and standards have really gone up, whether that be coming from the manager having a little pop at us in training if the standards aren’t quite there.

“There were maybe a couple of days when we came back in when things really started to click, everyone was really at it and that’s what it has got to be like every day.

“We are finally getting to that stage where standards are at a high level every day and everyone is driving each other on.”