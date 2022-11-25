F﻿ollowing the announcement that sporting director Julian Ward will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, we asked for your thoughts on the recent changes in the recruitment department.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

B﻿en: I am suspicious. You must think that it is because they're not given the money that they need to spend. It's the obvious conclusion.

G﻿eorge: I’m worried. It seems like the club might be taking a backwards step. New owners could be a step forward but only if they are the right owners. Huge staff turnover at the club doesn’t seem like a good thing. The club has good balance and in an already difficult season turmoil at the top level is not what Klopp needs at all.

Aarif: The speed of the changes is somewhat unsettling when you also take into account the sudden departure of the club doctor on the eve of the season. Some transparency wouldn't go amiss to calm fans. Klopp and the players will be largely relaxed though. As long as Klopp is here, we'll ride out this storm.