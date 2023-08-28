Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer believes this could be the fresh start needed by Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after his two goals on Sunday against the Magpies.

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day 2, he said: "They brought on a substitute who did all the damage in Darwin Nunez.

"It's no wonder he gets a hug off his manager [at the final whistle] because he himself has actually gone and won that game for Liverpool. Two shots on target and two goals.

"It should be [a turning point for him] because the stats aren't bad – 17 goals in 26 starts – but you also got to look at the number of chances he misses last season, so that has to be another start for him to get going again."