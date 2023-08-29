Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Optimism can be frowned upon among the Leeds United faithful. Too many years punctuated with false starts have left the fanbase wary and this summer of flux yielded more reasons to worry than others.

But hope has been ignited through clever decisions in recruitment. Of the players who have left the Whites, only Marc Roca has been impressing for his new club. And it is telling that most of the departures have been met with a collective shrug from Leeds fans.

In stark contrast, the incomings have all improved the squad. The latest, Joel Piroe, has 19 and 22 goals in his two previous Championship campaigns, and could prove to be the most significant signing in the division.

Re-integrating Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra was another sensible move from Daniel Farke. And when Georginio Rutter danced around five Ipswich players on Saturday to score his first goal for the club, United's record signing inspired a collective gasp. Should he start scoring too, the club will not be short of goals.

The Peacocks still look vulnerable defensively and want more signings before the deadline, but by competently navigating a tricky transfer window, Leeds are now serious contenders.

