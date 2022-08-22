We asked for your views following Wolves' defeat away at Tottenham.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Steve: The lack of goals is so frustrating. It's looking like we’re relying on Jimenez to re-discover his goal touch. We’ve had over a year to sign a proven number nine. It's going to be a worrying season.

Phil: Thought we bossed the first half and were much the better side, with a decent striker I think we would have won the game but after a poor second half, Spurs were deserved winners in the end. How we have started the season with no striker is absolutely criminal. It's rank bad management of the club. Unless we get a proven goalscorer it will be a relegation battle.

Mark: A good performance at Spurs but, once again, nothing to show for the effort. Nunes and Guedes promising but obvious that we are still desperate for a striker that can make a real difference. Bruno wants time and patience - the fans want goals and wins!

Jon: A much better performance in the first half but the same old problem - pretty, pretty, pretty but no end product. I know lots of teams are looking for strikers but even with Jimenez back we need to bring at least one in.