Chris Collinson, BBC Football statistician

Although he’s only played just over 1000 minutes in the Premier League so far, 18-year-old Evan Ferguson’s numbers are already up there with the best in terms of both the chances he gets and how clinical he has been at taking them.

While finishing is obviously important for a striker, it’s actually his high expected goals numbers that should have Brighton fans excited, showing that his incredible start isn’t a flash in the pan but a sign of things to come.

Who are the Premier League’s best finishers?