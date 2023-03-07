N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Despite Newcastle having a number of clear-cut chances, City won three points in the Premier League on Saturday with a 2-0 victory to stay five points behind League leaders Arsenal.

Earlier in the week it was a 3-0 victory against a spirited Bristol City side that has thrown up a fascinating FA Cup quarter-final tie at home to Burnley in a couple of weeks' time.

As a result, Vincent Kompany will become the first manager to coach a team against City with a statue of himself outside the ground! Kompany’s statue, created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott, has stood beside statues of David Silva and Sergio Aguero behind the East Stand at Etihad Stadium since their unveiling last year.

The reception Vinnie receives, when the teams meet, will be rapturous. The chant, to the tune of Simon and Garfunkel’s Mrs Robinson - "here’s to you Vincent Kompany, City loves you more than you will know" - will ring out around the stadium. It will be an emotional return for City’s greatest and most successful captain.

Many have predicted Kompany as a future potential replacement for Pep Guardiola when it’s time for the great man to move on. Despite Burnley’s success in the Championship this season and their excellent cup run, I feel that prediction is a little premature.

A statue - yes. Pep’s replacement - not yet.