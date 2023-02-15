'It was time to test the water' - exploring sale options for Liverpool FC
Former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton says owners Fenway Sports Group will make sure they pass the club onto the right person "when the right time comes to sell".
In November, current chairman Tom Werner confirmed they were exploring the possibility of a sale but Sir Martin believes that it was an opportunity to "test the water".
"If a bidder was out there prepared to pay a big price then they would sell because why wouldn't you with a big offer?" he told BBC Radio Merseyside. "If someone wanted to come in alongside, they would also have been interested.
"Now, they think it's quite likely neither will happen so they will carry on quite happily."
💬 "I think it's important to Fenway not just to have shown they're good owners, but I think it's important for them to show that they are good custodians in passing it to somebody who is the right owner."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) February 15, 2023
🗣️ Sir Martin Broughton on FSG & when he became #LFC chairman in 2010