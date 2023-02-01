Chelsea asked Inter Milan about selling 25-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, but the Serie A club were not prepared to let him leave. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

Paris St-Germain will appeal to the Ligue de Football Professionnel after failing to complete a deal for Blues forward Hakim Ziyech. The clubs signed the contracts but they were not registered in time. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, a loan deal for Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson to join West Brom fell through on deadline day after the Baggies signed Marc Albrighton from Leicester City. (Football.London), external

