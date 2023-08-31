Sheffield United have moved to bolster their defence by signing Leicester full-back Luke Thomas on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has yet to play for the Foxes this season but has 56 Premier League appearances under his belt and has mostly featured at left-back for his hometown club.

"When United came in a few days ago, it was an easy decision for me," Thomas said. "Coming back to playing Premier League football is obviously what I wanted to do. Coming here is a great experience and I can't wait to get started.

"I had interest elsewhere at the time but then United came along. I can't wait to get going."

Boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "Luke has got a top pedigree, he's a good young player who also has a wealth of experience at Premier League level. What also impressed me was that he was hungry to come in and is keen to get started."

He is the third defensive acquisition for the Blades this summer after Yasser Larouci and Aaron Trusty joined from Troyes and Arsenal respectively.

