Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Oh, Neal!

Brighton have a big decision to make over the future of their top scorer from the past three seasons, Monsieur Maupay who has been attracting the attention of Nottingham Forest and Serie A side Salernitana.

Maupay is out of contract next summer and with Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav now seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, he would appear unlikely to pen a new Albion deal when his opportunity for game time at the Amex looks to be more restricted than ever before.

If the Albion therefore want to receive some sort of financial compensation for a bloke signed for around £18m three summers ago, the current transfer window is realistically their last chance to do so.

To sell Maupay though would come with considerable risk. Welbeck's fitness record suggests he will spend some time out injured this season.

Undav is unproven at Premier League level. The step up from Belgian Pro League to English football is huge. If Undav struggles and Welbeck is ruled out, then an Albion side known to have lacked firepower since Glenn Murray was phased out by Graham Potter will look even more woefully short of goals.

Maupay is good for eight to 10 goals per season. To a club like Brighton, that is huge. With so much prize money on offer in the Premier League, the Albion might be better off accepting Maupay departing on a free in a year's time, rather than taking the £15m rumoured fee and putting themselves a Welbeck injury away from a potentially difficult position.

There is one alternative, of course. Sell Maupay and use some of the £175m banked from his sale and the departures of Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Dan Burn to bring in a new centre-forward.

That is an option that would be sure to excite fans who believe that a clinical striker is the one piece of the jigsaw missing to turn this good Brighton team into a great Brighton team.

