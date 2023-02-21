Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

In this day and age, people are always warned of the dangers of ‘The Dark Web’, but let me shine a light on a place more treacherous; ‘The Maroon Web’ after a defeat.

Social media, undoubtedly, has many more plus points than negatives. Yet after Sunday’s defeat against Motherwell, a few Jambos found themselves tangled in a web of pessimism. There’s been some logical shouts including change of formation and individuals to be dropped from the team, but there’s been some outlandish shouts including Neilson’s coaching staff to be replaced as well as Robbie himself.

Look, let me be clear and say every supporter is entitled to their opinion and voice it.

I’d follow that up by saying that if you express your views on a platform, be prepared to be questioned on it and explain how you have formed that belief. Of course, not everyone will agree with what you believe but I’ve heard and read things that Robert Snodgrass needs dropped as Hearts are too reliant upon him. Lawrence Shankland needs to play as a ‘number nine’ because Neilson is ruining him in a deeper role, Stephen Humphrys shouldn’t be starting games all with relatively little substance.

This is the same Snodgrass that a fortnight ago some supporters would award our 'Player of the Season' award to and tie down on a new contract. The same Shankland who has five goals in 2023 and 21 goals this season to date. The same Humphrys who was a Ballon D’or winner for his 60-yard strike and most fans are clamouring to sign on a permanent contract.

The only difference 14 days on is that Hearts suffered defeat and that is why those supporters have formed such strong opinions. For context, it has been just two defeats in the last 13 games since the return of football from the World Cup break – which is hardly a ‘break glass in the event of an emergency’ situation.

Perspective is required at this time and that includes the playing and management staff at Hearts. I do agree with the notion that some of the players believe they are ‘undropable’ and will play every week regardless of their form. This needs to change and serve as a bit of a wake up call with us entering the crucial period of the season.

I also think reverting to a back four will offer Hearts more flexibility moving forward including having a midfield two or three depending on opposition, but it also helps us in the fact we do not have a capable right-wing-back in our ranks at the moment. Michael Smith does not have the pace or stamina to be rampaging down the right and both Atkinson and Forrest’s lack of defensive abilities are laid bare when they are required to play in our own half.

This two week break has probably came at an ideal time for everyone to pause, reassess and focus on the Kilmarnock game at home and the Celtic double header. Here’s hoping Zander Clark returns from international duty with a couple of clean sheets and Lawrence Shankland with a hat-trick ball to blow away any cobwebs that remain from Fir Park.