Eddie Howe has some selection quandaries for the game against Wolves this weekend as he tries to turn around their poor form.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles replaced Fabian Schar at Etihad Stadium last weekend and kept hotshot striker Erling Haaland quiet, despite Newcastle's ultimate defeat.

With Joelinton suspended, Joe Willock is in line to start, while Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are also pushing for inclusion.

Former Magpies defender John Andersen told BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport podcast that it will have been a long week for Howe.

"The back four individually and collectively has been excellent," he said. "But then Lascelles did well last week and did not do anything wrong so he has a claim to play.

"I think he'll be disappointed if he doesn't but then again Schar and Botman have been excellent together.

"The other players that came on had impact. I believe there are places up for grabs - it's just whichever way Howe looks at it."

