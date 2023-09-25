Former England and Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie believes goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be "vital" for Everton this season - if he can stay fit.

Substitute Calvert-Lewin, who had scored just twice in 19 league games since May 2022 amid several injury setbacks, sealed three points for Sean Dyche's side by adding the third against Brentford.

With Everton having gone into the match winless, Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast it was a good time for the striker to get his goal.

"There's been a lot of pressure on them to get him back fit. It's great to see as a fellow striker because you like to see people fit and healthy, playing the game that they love. He's had a rough couple of years hasn't he, but touch wood he can stay fit," she said.

"He looks in good condition still and he took his goal really well. I think he's going to be vital for Everton staying up this year. When you look at teams like Burnley, Bournemouth and even Brentford, losing Toney, you almost realise how important it is to have that focal point.

"That big number nine is just key and I think Calvert-Lewin is that for Everton, obviously. I think that's where the teams in and around Everton don't have a real focal point, a real number nine, a real goalscorer.

"So if Calvert-Lewin can stay fit, that'll be massive for Everton this year."

Listen to the full Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds

And listen back to full match commentary here