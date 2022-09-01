James Garner says Everton is the "perfect place" to progress after joining the club from Manchester United on a four-year deal.

After signing for the Toffees, he said: "I’m made up to sign for Everton. It’s a huge step in my career and I want to help the team get better while progressing as a player. I think Everton is the perfect place to do that. I can’t wait to get started.

"The manager [Frank Lampard] has got a real plan for the club and for me. Working with him on a daily basis is major for me. Him and his staff can take me and the team to the next level. That’s what I’m hoping for.

"I know how passionate Evertonians are. I'm passionate myself and the sort of player who feeds off the crowd. I know what the fans are like so I think I'll be a good fit.

"I’m still only young and there’s a lot of leaders in the Everton team now, but it’s something I’ve always had and I’m not afraid to speak my mind and lead by example."