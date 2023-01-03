Analysis: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag made four changes for this game, with the fixture the latest in a busy festive period, but once Casemiro broke the deadlock half way through the first half the result was never in doubt.

His cushioned finish was a touch of class, and broke the game open for the Reds.

Luke Shaw finished off a lovely free-flowing move four minutes after the break, before Marcus Rashford tapped home with full-time approaching.

Tougher days lie ahead for United - Bournemouth failed to have a shot on target until the 57th minute - but they are improving under Erik ten Hag.

Defensively stability and a more clinical edge are being built at Old Trafford as showcased by sixth successive wins in all competitions.

When they lost the Manchester derby in October they were seven points behind their city rivals.

A win against Pep Guardiola's side in United's next league game on 14 January could see the Reds climb above their city rivals.

Are they in the title race?