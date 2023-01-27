Hibs eye Bailey and Findlay to bolster defence

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibs are looking at Bailey Wright and Stuart Findlay as defensive replacements after Ryan Porteous' move to Watford and Rocky Burshiri's three-month injury blow.

Wright played under Hibs boss Lee Johnson at Sunderland where the 30-year-old has fallen out of favour.

Fellow centre-back Findlay, 27, who was capped by Scotland in 2019, has been a regular for Oxford United this season after leaving Kilmarnock two years ago to join MLS side Philadelphia Union.