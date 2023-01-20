Transfer news: Blues have £55m Caicedo bid rejected

Gossip graphic

Chelsea have had a £55m bid for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required)

The Blues have made an inquiry about Tottenham's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 26, but have received no encouragement from Spurs regarding a deal that would send Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, in the opposite direction. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Newcastle have a nine-man transfer list, which includes Everton and England Under-21 forward Anthony Gordon, 21, and three Chelsea players: Ziyech plus England midfielders Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Finally, the Blues are also ready to rival Tottenham for Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27. (Evening Standard)

