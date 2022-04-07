Callum Wilson says he's got to "trust the process" in his latest update on recovering from injury.

The 30-year-old was rumoured to have suffered a setback in his rehabilitation, but on the latest Footballer's Football podcast, the Newcastle forward dismissed those reports, stressing he is still on track.

"The recovery is going well, it's just moving slower than I'd like," he said. "I've got to trust the process and not rush it.

"When my body is ready to return, it will do. Whether that's in three-to-four weeks, five-to-six weeks or less than that, I don't know at the moment."

Wilson has scored six goals in the Premier League this season and is hopeful of playing a part in some of Newcastle's eight remaining fixutres.

"I'm still aiming for a return this month, albeit towards the end of it," he said.

"That's got to be the plan. You always need a goal to work towards and if my body allows, then perfect. It's just frustrating."

