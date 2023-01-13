We asked for your views on Alan Burrows' resignation as Motherwell chief executive.

Here's what you had to say:

Anon: Clubs have to change to survive/thrive. Good luck to AB - he's put a shift in for us.

Bruce: Alan has been an integral part of the club for many years, losing him now is a massive blow. We lost too many good, long-serving staff members during the Graham Alexander regime. With a crucial game on Saturday against bottom club Ross County, the timing could have been better but all the best to Alan. Continue to back Hammell. Up the Well!

Adam: A sad day for the club but I fully respect his decision. Alan has given much time and energy to make Motherwell a forward-thinking and player development club. I wish him well with whatever his future brings.

Aaron: I'm in shock. Burrows was amazing but I hope we will be able to appoint a good replacement which will give us the best chance of surviving relegation and pushing forward.

Anon: Burrows has fallen to the same fan pressure that has seen us change managers at the drop of a hat. I'm sure the naysayers will find some flaw in his replacement and be wringing their hands and crying out for a new CEO in no time.

Nick: It would appear that all does not seem well at the club on and off the park. Alan's timing is strange. To say it's a new year and new challenge for someone else and that he has been discussing this with the chairman, then why wait until now? Why not during the World Cup break? Things don't look good for the club currently.