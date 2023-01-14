Montgomery to see out season at St Johnstone

Adam Montgomery will spend the rest of the season on loan at St Johnstone from Celtic after re-joining the Perth club.

The left-back, 20, moved to McDiarmid Park on loan in July but that deal expired this month. He has made 17 appearances for Callum Davidson's side, scoring once.

Montgomery has previously been loaned to Aberdeen.

Skip twitter post by St. Johnstone FC
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.