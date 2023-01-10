Brighton are likely to cash in on Leandro Trossard during the January window rather than risk losing him for nothing in the summer, says Telegraph football reporter Luke Edwards.

Reports on Tuesday have suggested the Seagulls have rejected a verbal offer from Premier League rivals Tottenham for the 28-year-old Belgium forward.

"Brighton have allowed him to get into a situation where he has six months left on his contract - they are in a vulnerable position," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

“I don’t think he’s going to stay.

“If Brighton indicated this month they would be willing to sell him for £10m, say, there would be five or six Premier League clubs in for him, given the form he’s shown.

"He’s probably been a bit underrated - maybe even until the past 12-18 months - but obviously played a key role in a Brighton team heading into the second half of the season in with a chance of European qualification.

"So, they have this difficult juggling act. Do they sell Trossard because it makes financial sense, or do they keep him because it makes football sense to try to get into Europe?"

Listen to more on Brighton and Trossard from 05'21 on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds