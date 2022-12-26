Leicester 0-3 Newcastle: What Rodgers said

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to Amazon Prime: "The start of the game clearly was really disappointing. We were so slow, the attitude at the beginning was really poor and before we know it we were 2-0 down.

"We lacked many things today, they were way better than us from the start of the game. When we get to 3-0 they can come off it a bit more.

"In terms of aggression we just weren’t angry enough in our mentality and when we had the ball we lacked a lot of quality. Disappointing performance and a disappointing result.

"We kept going. The spirit was there. One thing I’ve learned in 300 games in charge is you need a strong attitude in the Premier League. You need organisation and commitment when you don't have the ball and courage and aggression when you have it. We didn’t have any of that.

"We have to go again. The team have gone it a number of times. We’ll get in tomorrow, analyse it and get ready for Friday."