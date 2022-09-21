Turnbull out of Scotland squad due to injury
- Published
Midfielder David Turnbull is out of the Scotland squad for their final two Nations League fixtures because of an ankle injury, national manager Steve Clarke has confirmed.
Turnbull was not involved in Scotland's 3-0 home win over Ukraine on Wednesday and will also miss Saturday's Hampden meeting with Republic of Ireland and Tuesday's match with the Ukrainians in Poland.
"He's got an ankle knock," Clarke told Premier Sports.
"We thought it would clear up in time for the weekend, but it won't and he's better to go back to his club."
Celtic captain Callum McGregor played the full 90 minutes of Scotland's victory, while club-mate Greg Taylor made a late appearance off the bench, and Anthony Ralston was an unused substitute.