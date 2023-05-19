Hibs v Rangers: Team news

Hibs hope to have Jake Doyle-Hayes back after he missed last weekend's draw at Aberdeen due to concussion protocols.

Mykola Kukharevych is likely to remain sidelined alongside long-term absentees Martin Boyle (knee), Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring).

Rangers have a doubt over defender Connor Goldson. On-loan attacker Malik Tillman is back at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem which has ended his season.

Ben Davies, Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic and Antonio Colak are all out along with long-term absentees Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot).